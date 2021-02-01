I AM VOICES, Inc. Announces New Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases I AM VOICES, Inc. Press Release

Summerville, SC, February 01, 2021 --(



“We couldn’t be more excited at the expertise and passion our new Board brings to our mission,” said I AM VOICES founder and executive director Megan Manigault. “The young ladies we serve are going to be supported and healed in so many new ways. Our mission is going to be served in a big way.”



The new board members are:



Nikki Brown currently works and serves for the South Carolina Department of Social Services as a Program Coordinator in the Office of Child Health and Well-Being. Nikki leads the Child Trafficking program and manages several projects within the office. Ms. Brown will serve as the Social Media / Publicity / Marketing chair for I AM VOICES.



Camille Faulknor, who is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Ministry from United Theological Seminary. She is an active community volunteer and advocate. Ms. Faulknor will serve as the Grant Writing chair for I AM VOICES.



Trina Johnson, the founder of Mirelli Entrepreneur Training for Women, brings more than 30 years corporate, legal, marketing and entrepreneurial experience to the Board. She has served on numerous boards and in organization leadership positions. She will serve as the Board’s Policy and Governance chair.



Zakevia Lewis-Kendrick is employed at the Medical University of South Carolina, Department of Infectious Disease as a Social Worker/ Medical Case Manager and a professor at Limestone College, Social Work Department. Ms. Lewis-Kendrick is the owner of Divine Intervention Professional Counseling Service, where she inspires, motivate and encourages individuals to be their "Best Self." She will serve as the Board’s Volunteer Committee chair.



Lulamae Pinckney is the owner of Pinck Jewels, a jewelry and inspirational poetry online business partnered with Paparazzi to bring beautiful jewelry and inspirational messages to women. She has worked in the school system with children for over 20 years. She has volunteered at many organizations to support children and is a member of the board.



Adriane Maxwell is a Licensed Massage and Reiki Practitioner. Ms. Maxwell brings her desire to help hurting people in physical and emotional pain to I AM VOICES. She will serve as the Board’s Secretary and Program Chair.



Tamara Rivers, the owner of The Financial Transformation, changes people's lives through her various programs. Her purpose is to educate and help build those that lack the resources to start their healthy financial journey. Ms. Rivers is the Treasurer for I AM VOICES.



Jennifer Robinson is the Editor-In-Chief and creative force behind the online wellness magazine Peaceful Living Wellness and the creator of the Peaceful Living Wellness life coaching division, Empowered Through Peace. She will serve as the Fundraising chair for I AM VOICES.



Jennifer Wilson is the Chief Photographer of Jen Wilson Photography specializing in creative branding, events, and lifestyle photographs. She is a frequent volunteer in the community and is a member of the board.



For more information on the mission and programs of I AM VOICES, the individual Board Members, or would like to volunteer or donate, please visit our website.



About I AM VOICES, Inc.



I AM VOICES, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina. Founded by Megan Manigault in 2017, its mission is to transform the lives of survivors of sexual violence globally while educating communities through awareness and prevention tactics. It provides a healing environment, services, support, and a safe place for victims of abuse.



Megan Manigault

(843) 695-7021



iamvoices.org



