Barbara Mollanazar Named to Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC)

Sarasota, FL, February 01, 2021 --(



RPAC is the lifeblood for RASM advocacy efforts. Its purpose is to fundraise and increase awareness of the committee among Realtors. From ballot initiatives like Florida’s Amendment 2 in 2018 and local School Board Referendums, to supporting Realtor-friendly political candidates, RPAC strengthens the industry and allows Realtors locally, statewide and nationally to operate with as few political roadblocks as possible.



Mollanazar has 25 years of local real estate experience and serves the entire Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota County markets. She has consistently ranked in Top 250 Latino Agents nationwide by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP). A RE/MAX Alliance Group Gold Club award recipient, Mollanazar is based in the Bradenton office at 3007 Manatee Avenue W., Bradenton, Florida 34205, and can be reached at (941) 720-2517.



