PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
AD Singh Couture

Press Release

Receive press releases from AD Singh Couture: By Email RSS Feeds:

India Couture Designer AD Singh to Set Up Base in Canada


AD Singh taking his bridal couture business to Canada. The couture Czar known for his crystal encrusted bridal outfits and is setting up a manufacturing base and distributions network in Canada.

Vancouver, Canada, February 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AD Singh taking his bridal couture business to Canada. The couture king is known for his crystal encrusted bridal outfits and is setting up a manufacturing base and distributions network in Canada. AD, as he is lovingly called, is known to create intricately crafted wedding outfits with Swarovski crystals. AD SinghH couture creations are hand made with detailed and intricate embroidery. The outfits are known to have incredible details. Some of his creations can take up to 3 months to be crafted.

The designer is known to have an obsession for bling and Swarovski crystals. He is known to create outfits that blend with modern cuts and fuse with detailed surface ornamentation. With a huge client base that follow his couture range from North America, Canada is a perfect destination to start a manufacturing base. Canada’s friendly immigration system attracts many entrepreneurs across the globe each year to cater to the north American market. AD Singh's first signature store will launch in British Columbia, a perfect provincial choice to cater to Canada’s high net worth population that dots the city of Vancouver. The designer has plans to move and expand the store network starting from British Columbia to other provinces as well.

The brand AD Singh will be focusing on developing an entire range of wedding couture outfits which will be manufactured in Canada and exported to even the United States. For a lot of Indian population in Canada and the multicultural mix of population that Canada has, AD Singh will be the first notable Indian Designer to start operations in Canada and also begin a manufacturing facility here.
Contact Information
AD Singh Couture
Sam Duley
+912226133788
Contact
adsingh.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AD Singh Couture
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help