India Couture Designer AD Singh to Set Up Base in Canada

The brand AD Singh will be focusing on developing an entire range of wedding couture outfits which will be manufactured in Canada and exported to even the United States. For a lot of Indian population in Canada and the multicultural mix of population that Canada has, AD Singh will be the first notable Indian Designer to start operations in Canada and also begin a manufacturing facility here. Vancouver, Canada, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- AD Singh taking his bridal couture business to Canada. The couture king is known for his crystal encrusted bridal outfits and is setting up a manufacturing base and distributions network in Canada. AD, as he is lovingly called, is known to create intricately crafted wedding outfits with Swarovski crystals. AD SinghH couture creations are hand made with detailed and intricate embroidery. The outfits are known to have incredible details. Some of his creations can take up to 3 months to be crafted.The designer is known to have an obsession for bling and Swarovski crystals. He is known to create outfits that blend with modern cuts and fuse with detailed surface ornamentation. With a huge client base that follow his couture range from North America, Canada is a perfect destination to start a manufacturing base. Canada’s friendly immigration system attracts many entrepreneurs across the globe each year to cater to the north American market. AD Singh's first signature store will launch in British Columbia, a perfect provincial choice to cater to Canada’s high net worth population that dots the city of Vancouver. The designer has plans to move and expand the store network starting from British Columbia to other provinces as well.The brand AD Singh will be focusing on developing an entire range of wedding couture outfits which will be manufactured in Canada and exported to even the United States. For a lot of Indian population in Canada and the multicultural mix of population that Canada has, AD Singh will be the first notable Indian Designer to start operations in Canada and also begin a manufacturing facility here. Contact Information AD Singh Couture

