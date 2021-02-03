Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SEI-RIN Co., Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Japan Art Inheritance Association Presents: Kosai Hori + Erize Hori, To Remember- Who am I?, An Exhibition in Support of the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction

The Japan Art Inheritance Association (Tokyo, Shinjuku) is proud to present To Remember- Who am I?, the first of two exhibitions in support of the East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction. The exhibition will open spring 2021, 10 years following the Great East Japan Earthquake, from February 13 (Sat) on through March 26 (Fri), at Space√K, (B1F of √K Contemporary).

The Work: Kosai Hori + Erize Hori, To Remember- Who am I?

The exhibition presents a new version of the 2019 To Remember- Who am I? installation, which was exhibited at the Maruki Gallery for the Hiroshima Panels. This work manifests the emotions and feelings the artist unit, “Kosai Hori + Erize Hori” experienced at a devastated site a month following the Great East Japan Earthquake. Enveloping the venue in video and sound, the installation constructs an illusion of an extra-dimensional space and draws participants into its own isolated universe. Through this experience, viewers are brought to question what their ideas of “life” is, and what their role should be in the future, 10 years following the disaster.



The Artist Unit: Kosai Hori + Erize Hori

The unit began working together in the 1970s and, following a writer's block, developed "Unit 00", a 3-man group with Minoru Hatanaka, in 1998. They exhibited in various events, such as ATTITUDE2002 at Contemporary Art Museum, Kumamoto in 2002, and the Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennial in 2003 and 2006.



Compelled by the impact of the 2011 earthquake, Kosai Hori + Erize Hori formed and continues to actively produce works.



Event Details

Exhibition Title｜To Remember- Who am I?

Dates｜ February 13 (Sat)- March 26 (Fri), 2021. 11am to 7pm (Closed on Mondays and Sundays)

Venue｜Space√K (√K Contemporary B1F, 6 Minamicho, Shinjuku-ku)*

Admittance Fee｜800 yen (Part of the proceeds will be donated towards supporting the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction)

Organizer｜Japan Art Inheritance Association

Co-operators｜Maruki Gallery for the Hiroshima Panels, Mizuma Art Gallery and SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.

Technical Support｜Tomotaro Kaneko and Keisuke Tanaka

Exhibition URL: https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/kosai-hori_erize-hori_to- remember-who-am-i

*√K Contemporary is owned and operated by SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.



Visitation and Entry

Visitors will be asked o co-operate with temperature checks, hand sanitization and mask-wearing to uphold countermeasures against the coronavirus. To avoid overcrowding, admission might be temporarily restricted. They ask for your understanding and thank you for your co-operation.



Interrelated Kosai Hori Exhibitions｜Kosai Hori from his Earliest to his Latest Works

Kosai Hori Early to Recent Works

Exhibition Title｜Kosai Hori Retrospective

Schedule｜February 13 (Sat) to March 6 (Sat) 11am to 7pm (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)

Venue｜ √K Contemporary (Root K Contemporary)

Address: 6 Minamicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 162-0836

Tel: (+81) (0)3-6280-8808

Email: info@root-k.jp ｜ URL: https://root-k.jp/en

Organizer｜√K Contemporary

Co-operator｜Mizuma Art Gallery

Exhibition URL｜https://root-k.jp/exhibitions_en/ kosai-hori-retrospective/



Kosai Hori Exhibition of New Works

Exhibition Title｜Touching so close and having an openness

Schedule｜February 24 (Wed) - 27 March 27 (Sat), 2021. Open 12am-6pm (Reservations Required)

Venue｜Mizuma Art Gallery

Address: 2F Kagura Bldg., 3-13 Ichigayatamachi Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 162-0843

Tel: +81 (0)3-3268-2500 / URL: https://mizuma-art.co.jp/en

Exhibition URL｜https://mizuma-art.co.jp/en/exhibitions/2102_hori/



The Second Installment｜Tomohiro Muda, "Icons of Time 2021"

Aisei Tamura & Naoko Watanabe

+81 (0)3-6280-8808



http://root-k.jp

√K Contemporary is owned and operated by SEI-RIN Co., Ltd.



