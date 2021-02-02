Author Debbie Baldwin Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of Her New Romantic Suspense - "Illicit Intent"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Debbie Baldwin to announce the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Illicit Intent. Released by Gatekeeper Press in January 2021 the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is book two in the Bishop Security Series. Book one, False Front (ISBN: 978-1642379266) was released in April 2020.

Her first instinct wasn’t to dial 911 but rather to call a certain Navy SEAL. She forced down the antiquated damsel in distress fantasy floating around in her head and rationalized the police would surely ask questions she was unwilling or unable to answer. She brought up her contacts. At the bottom, she touched the entry labelled, Tox, and the call rang through.



Illicit Intent is available for purchase in print and eBook formats.



Book Information:

Illicit Intent

Bishop Security Series, Book 2

By Debbie Baldwin

Publisher: Gatekeeper Press

ISBN: 978-1662908798 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1662908781 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1662908804 (ebook)

ASIN: B08RW1GP14

Pages: 366

Genre: Romantic Suspense



About the Author:

Debbie Baldwin is a successful print media and television writer. She is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Virginia School of Law. Debbie and her husband live in Saint Louis, Missouri with their puggle, Pebbles. They have three children in college.



Contact:

Website: http://www.debbiebaldwinbooks.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/debbaldwinstl

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DebbieBaldwinBooks

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/debbiebaldwinbooks

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/romantic-suspense-illicit-intent-by-debbie-baldwin/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Illicit-Intent-Bishop-Security-Book-ebook/dp/B08RW1GP14/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/illicit-intent-debbie-baldwin/1138562639?ean=2940162911951

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/illicit-intent-1

https://books.apple.com/us/book/illicit-intent/id1547304179

https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Debbie_Baldwin_Illicit_Intent?id=JaEREAAAQBAJ

