Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Excel Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Excel Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Excel Software Ships MacA&D 6 and MacTranslator 5 for Apple Silicon

Excel Software announced Universal macOS (Intel 64-bit and Apple Silicon) editions of MacA&D for software design and MacTranslator for reengineering source code into design diagrams.

Henderson, NV, February 02, 2021 --(



MacA&D 6 supports flow charts, 14-diagram UML notation for object-oriented design, structured analysis & design, data models, Business Process Models (BPMN), screen prototypes, system models with simulation, Pert charts and real-time, multi-task design. The integrated environment includes data dictionary, requirements management, code generation, reengineering, design namespaces and scriptable reports.



MacA&D includes model editors for process, data, class, state, screen, structure, object and task models. All model editors support multiple diagram levels with table of contents, several diagram notations, configurable color schemes, scaling, rich customization and navigational features plus extensive verification and balancing reports of information flow and consistency between diagrams.



MacTranslator 5 scans source code to extract design information into text files that are imported into MacA&D. The process from textual code to graphic design is fully automated.



When a developer selects the code folders, language and options, MacTranslator extract the design information. That data is imported into MacA&D to populate the data dictionary and generate a stack of diagrams that reflect the code structure. Selectable features control generated diagrams, presentation options or identification of execution threads for representation on separate diagrams.



Together MacA&D and MacTranslator support design, code generation and reengineering for most popular programing languages:



* UML Class Models to and from Xojo, Swift, C++, Objective-C, PHP, Java or Delphi

* Rich Data Models to and from SQL Schema with Indexes, Triggers, Primary and Foreign Keys

* Structure Charts to and from procedural C, Pascal, Basic, PHP or Fortran



With 30 years of continuous development and real-world experience by thousands of developers, MacA&D and MacTranslator support most popular software design methods and notations. These tools are used for desktop, server, embedded, mobile and web applications.



MacA&D 6 and MacTranslator 5 run on all macOS 10.10 or newer computers with Intel 64-bit or ARM 64-bit processors. Both tools are available in Single User and Site License editions. MacA&D is scalable from a single user to a large development team with capabilities like design namespaces, powerful import and export features and multi-user team documents.



MacA&D comes in a Standard edition at $395, Desktop edition at $595, Developer edition at $995 or as a monthly subscription. Each product includes 4 manuals, the Setup & Tutorials, Modeling Guide, User Guide and Code & Reports Guide. MacTranslator at $495 includes a User Guide with tutorials. Online resources include white papers and demonstration videos.



Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Email: info@excelsoftware.com Henderson, NV, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Excel Software released major enhancements to MacA&D for software design and requirements management. The companion MacTranslator tool generates design models from source code for procedural, object-oriented or SQL languages. Both tools are now Universal macOS applications optimized to run at native speed on either Intel or Apple Silicon computers. The applications include UI enhancements for Big Sur and are delivered with a code signed, notarized installer.MacA&D 6 supports flow charts, 14-diagram UML notation for object-oriented design, structured analysis & design, data models, Business Process Models (BPMN), screen prototypes, system models with simulation, Pert charts and real-time, multi-task design. The integrated environment includes data dictionary, requirements management, code generation, reengineering, design namespaces and scriptable reports.MacA&D includes model editors for process, data, class, state, screen, structure, object and task models. All model editors support multiple diagram levels with table of contents, several diagram notations, configurable color schemes, scaling, rich customization and navigational features plus extensive verification and balancing reports of information flow and consistency between diagrams.MacTranslator 5 scans source code to extract design information into text files that are imported into MacA&D. The process from textual code to graphic design is fully automated.When a developer selects the code folders, language and options, MacTranslator extract the design information. That data is imported into MacA&D to populate the data dictionary and generate a stack of diagrams that reflect the code structure. Selectable features control generated diagrams, presentation options or identification of execution threads for representation on separate diagrams.Together MacA&D and MacTranslator support design, code generation and reengineering for most popular programing languages:* UML Class Models to and from Xojo, Swift, C++, Objective-C, PHP, Java or Delphi* Rich Data Models to and from SQL Schema with Indexes, Triggers, Primary and Foreign Keys* Structure Charts to and from procedural C, Pascal, Basic, PHP or FortranWith 30 years of continuous development and real-world experience by thousands of developers, MacA&D and MacTranslator support most popular software design methods and notations. These tools are used for desktop, server, embedded, mobile and web applications.MacA&D 6 and MacTranslator 5 run on all macOS 10.10 or newer computers with Intel 64-bit or ARM 64-bit processors. Both tools are available in Single User and Site License editions. MacA&D is scalable from a single user to a large development team with capabilities like design namespaces, powerful import and export features and multi-user team documents.MacA&D comes in a Standard edition at $395, Desktop edition at $595, Developer edition at $995 or as a monthly subscription. Each product includes 4 manuals, the Setup & Tutorials, Modeling Guide, User Guide and Code & Reports Guide. MacTranslator at $495 includes a User Guide with tutorials. Online resources include white papers and demonstration videos.Excel SoftwarePh: (702) 445-7645Web: www.excelsoftware.comEmail: info@excelsoftware.com Contact Information Excel Software

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Excel Software Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend