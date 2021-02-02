PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Capital Q4 Earnings


Tokyo, Japan, February 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With more positive news returning towards the end of 2020 New York Capital were able to ride that wave also having posted better than expected earnings in Q2 and Q3.

Net Revenue

$874.6 Million

Net Earnings

$601.44 Million

Average ROI

19.5%

Net revenues were again rising compare to Q2 and Q3 New York Capital were able to protect clients investments while taking advantage of certain market situations. New York Capital Chief Finance Officer Riku Konda stated, "We are of course behind where we wanted to be when we planned out 2020 but after restructuring our goals and plans for the year we were at least able to see growth in such a turbulent year, thankfully we have been able to pass this growth to our clients also. We can only hope 2021 is a better year for all."

The operating environment, this year, has been impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. New York Capital took necessary actions in order to protect the investments of clients and the earnings of NYC.
