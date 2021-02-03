Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Histria Books Announces the Release of "Orphan Wish Island" by Sarah Anne Carter

"Orphan Wish Island," 210 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-085-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com. Las Vegas, NV, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Orphan Wish Island" by Sarah Anne Carter. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to books for children and young adults that both educate and entertain."Orphan Wish Island" is the story of Miriam, whose parents died in a car crash when she was almost 8 years old. Just as she settles into a new life with her aunt and uncle, they decide to leave to work at an orphanage in Kenya and Miriam has to move in with her Grandma. The night after her 12th birthday, she sees something that can’t be real – glowing writing on the attic door in her room. The message encourages her to open the door and behind it she finds a tropical island where some fairies tell her and some other orphans that they have been granted yearly wishes. She can listen to a message from her parents, make a wish and then come back each year to make another one. She will hear a final message from her parents if she comes back every year for six years. Her first wish is to have a lead part in the school musical so she can make friends. The magic only works for the wish if the child is also willing to work for the wish.Each year, Miriam wishes for something to help her. Along the way, she learns lessons about hard work, friendship, trust and loyalty. Her parents also get to make a wish for her each year, but she won’t know what they wished until she comes to the island for the final time.Sarah Anne Carter is a journalist by trade and has written numerous articles. She has also worked in the public relations and marketing fields. She grew up as an Air Force brat and has lived in many states and countries. Currently residing in Ohio, she spends her time enjoying her family, reading and writing. She is a lover of travel and cats."Orphan Wish Island," 210 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-085-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com. Contact Information Histria Books

