a1qa Became The North American Software Testing Awards Finalist

A group of international experts has published a list of QA leaders in the North American market with a1qa’s project amid front-runners.

Lakewood, CO, February 03, 2021 --



Participation in the competition starts after each applicant submits an overview of the project showcasing the company’s contribution to attaining the client’s business objectives leveraging QA services. The overall success, value, and input are assessed by the judging panel that includes industry experts with years of experience in the field.



To match these high-level criteria, the a1qa’s team shared the story of a three-year collaboration with a large-scale US home appliances manufacturer that was undergoing migration to SAP Hybris Commerce Platform and required professional QA support.



To guarantee unhindered operation of diverse B2B and B2C solutions, the a1qa’s dedicated team applied a comprehensive strategy incorporating:



- Functional testing & UAT to spot critical defects that could impede further activities and guarantee the whole functionality scope was operating as required.



- Performance testing to ensure brisk solutions’ work under heavy load, including Black Friday interval.



- Test automation to speed up time to market and reduce operational costs. Only in terms of 2 months, it helped save 50 business days of manual checks performed by the team of 4 engineers.



- Integration testing to provide the seamless integration of payment platforms and the system responsible for the correct distribution of taxes.



Apart from testing, a1qa contributed to improving the overall strategy, which included creating a release support scheme, introducing smart team scalability, aligning the process within multiple subprojects, and many more.



Nadya Knysh, Managing director at a1qa, North America, said:



“We thank the experts for their trust and support. We at a1qa will keep accumulating and expanding our expertise to provide professional QA support to companies in the retail market and help them deliver software that astonishes customers.”



About a1qa



The company has been helping roll out high-quality software solutions for almost 18 years. a1qa's customers are notable market players, including Fortune 500 companies. 800+ QA engineers have successfully completed 1,500+ projects for various industries. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015.



Contact:



United Kingdom: 3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX



+44 208 816 7320



United States: 3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235



+1-720-207-5122



info@a1qa.com



Anna Yakovleva

+1 (720) 207-5122



https://www.a1qa.com



