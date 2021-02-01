New World Medical Listed in Top Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

Press Releases New World Medical Press Release Share Blog

Website: https://www.newworldmedical.com Rancho Cucamonga, CA, February 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New World Medical has been listed in Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2020 for the second consecutive year. This list recognizes companies who “put their people first” by measuring several aspects of workplace culture.Top Workplaces results are determined by an anonymous survey sent to employees at participating companies across the country. Administered by a third-party platform, Energage, the survey measures and rates companies based on aspects such as alignment, execution, and connection, which are shown to be indicators of employee engagement.“Our culture is driven by a commitment to our core values,” said Bilal Khan, CEO of New World Medical. “Since the founding of New World Medical, first and foremost we want to be a service to patients suffering from glaucoma globally, and work to alleviate that suffering through innovation and access to care. This mission continues to resonate in all that we do.” New World Medical develops and manufactures ophthalmic medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Though the organization continues to grow and evolve, New World Medical maintains its mission “to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity.”Driving Top Workplaces results, the Energage platform has surveyed more than 60,000 organizations, with more than 20 million employees surveyed and 450 million data points collected. Energage is utilized by many large organizations to develop culture, including Microsoft, Capital One, Ebay, Hubspot and many others.“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”New World Medical was ranked 4th this year in the category for companies with 35 to 124 employees, an improvement from 2019 where the company was ranked 8th.About New World MedicalNew World Medical was founded to benefit humanity. Our firm works to live up to this lofty goal by creating and manufacturing cutting-edge glaucoma surgical devices intended to alleviate the suffering of glaucoma patients globally. Dedicated surgical sales consultants provide support for New World Medical’s flagship products, which include the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve, Ahmed ClearPath®, Kahook Dual Blade®, and KDB GLIDE® throughout the United States. Internationally, the company utilizes an exclusive distribution network to reach patients in need.Website: https://www.newworldmedical.com Contact Information New World Medical

