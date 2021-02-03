NJ MED's Releases Its World Top 20 Project’s Education Rankings to Promote the UN’s SDG 4

Press Releases New Jersey Minority Educational Development Press Release

Many nations stumble in 2020 to advance education towards their 2030 Educational Goals.

Los Angeles, CA, February 03, 2021 --



This year Denmark became the second nation to be ranked number one by the World Top 20 Project. In the two previous years, Finland was declared the world’s best education system as they raced to the UN’s SDG 4 education goal. To ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.



The World Top 20 Project rankings track 5 educational levels. From Early Childhood enrollment rates for students 3 to 5-year-old, Primary Education for students 6 to 11, to Lower-Secondary for students 12 to 14, followed by High School and College Graduation rates. By using its database to set goals for each category for 2030.



Only six nations improve their education rankings in 2020, due to the effect of COVID 19. Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, and this year’s top-ranked nation Denmark.



NJ MED’s CEO/Founder, Mr. Albert Mitchell II, said, “No matter what goes on, our thirst for knowledge must never cease. We must keep pace as the world evolves. Man continues to chase the unknown. Without our center base and platform education, we disintegrate into history.”



Mr. Mitchell added, “The cure to any mankind problem can be dissolved by knowledge. Countries like Denmark, Finland, and other Scandinavian countries seem to be ready for the challenge. By keeping the doors open for knowledge. Let’s remember 2020, for what it was and look to the future with our children leading the way. Let’s seek a smarter world, a greater world.”



Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



