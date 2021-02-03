New Company Shakes Up Hand Sanitizer Market with Unique Business Model

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EARL Clean Solutions Press Release

EARL Clean Solutions has launched its operations, providing high-quality sanitizing products with a commitment to giving back to the community with every purchase.

Indianapolis, IN, February 03, 2021 --(



But EARL Clean Solutions doesn’t just sell hand sanitizer. The company has launched with a unique business model to support local, regional and national communities. ECS partners with non-profit organizations, such as schools and religious organizations, to provide much-needed sanitizing products at discounted wholesale prices and enable an ongoing fundraiser for their organization. For participating partners, every purchase made on the EARL Clean Solutions website provides revenue to that partner. And on top of that earned revenue, ECS will make an additional 10% donation. Each participating organization also receives custom branded products with their own logo.



Eric Stam, Founder & CEO of EARL Clean Solutions, explains how it works: “Schools that partner with us will be added to our website. From there, anyone who wants to support that school – staff, parents, grandparents, friends – can go to our website and purchase sanitizing products for their own home use. But rather than buying at a grocery store as they’re probably doing now, ordering from our website will allow them to help earn a considerable amount of money for their child’s school.”



Stam goes on to say: “Our prices are comparable to what you will find at your local stores and on Amazon. In a time when school budgets are strapped because of new cleaning requirements, we are providing additional peace of mind to families and schools alike. You can keep your own family safe while also supporting these organizations that could use the additional funds right now.”



EARL Clean Solutions’ first partnership has been established with the Southeastern Career Center (SCC), Indiana’s oldest vocational school. SCC supports 11 school districts in southeast Indiana and provides job placement to over 700 high school students in areas such as architecture, construction, cosmetology, health science, digital media, and more.



Derek Marshall, Director at SCC, says: “We are very excited to be working with EARL Clean Solutions. As a school, we really depend on fundraisers to support our students and their families, and to continue to provide the best opportunities for them. Partnering with EARL Clean Solutions is a win-win for us. Our school earns money with every purchase, and our students and families are getting the high-quality sanitizing products that they need to use on a daily basis.”



With SCC already on board a number of interested potential partners lined up, EARL Clean Solutions expects the business to grow and expand quickly.



About EARL Clean Solutions



EARL Clean Solutions (ECS) provides sanitizing products made better. Launched in 2021, EARL Clean Solutions makes alcohol-based sanitizing products that are safe, clean, effective and easy to use. All ingredients are 100% sourced and made in the United States and contain no added chemicals. With their unique fundraising model, every purchase of ECS products includes a give-back donation and revenue generating opportunities for non-profit organizations. ECS is a subsidiary of parent company EARL Solutions.



For additional information, visit www.earlcleansolutions.com or email info@earlcleansolutions.com.



About Southeastern Career Center



Southeastern Career Center is Indiana’s leader in Career and Technical Education cooperatives. They saved their sending schools in excess of $750,000 last year by combining services. They are also a statewide leader in graduation rate with the past two years being 100%.



Eric Stam

317-324-8534



www.earlcleansolutions.com



