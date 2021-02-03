MSI Press' New Release: "God Speaks Into Darkness: Spiritual Perspectives for Troubled Times"

Press Releases MSI Press Publishing Press Release

In Bennett Easterling's newest release, "God Speaks Into Darkness: Spiritual Perspectives for Troubled Times," the MSI press author provides readers with brief devotionals that speak to the enormous challenges facing our world today.

We learn so much about ourselves in trying times like these. This little book guides you in self-understanding and helps you in coping with the incredible tragedy of the coronavirus. Hollister, CA, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- So many of you are grieving loss of loved ones, or risking your life daily to help others, or facing loss of your livelihood, financial ruin or uncertainty. The Psalms and teachings of Jesus offer treasures of hope for today and promises us a brighter tomorrow. You will find in these meditations that God wants to comfort his own and then use us to help and bless one another.Book chapters reflect the following Psalms topics for meditation - something for everyone:- Comfort: Helper of the Helpless, Secure in God’s Embrace, Are You Lonely Tonight?, Your Tears Matter in Heaven, The Lord Enjoys Your Company, Kindness Boomerangs, Expect God to Act- Call to action: Living the Golden Rule, Say Hello to Fear, Will You Bring Joy? Praying for Yourself, Now It’s Your Turn!- Hope: Heaven Hears Your Voice, God Reaches Down to Us, Hemmed in and Locked out? (no), Moving Past Seasons of Lamenting, Your Prayers Have Wings, Expect God to Act- Insight into eternal questions: How Long, O Lord?, Who Will Be There for Me?, What Is God’s Opinion of Me? Your Faith, God’s Faithfulness (Can God be trusted? Yes!), Is Justice Still Alive?, Where Is God?We learn so much about ourselves in trying times like these. This little book guides you in self-understanding and helps you in coping with the incredible tragedy of the coronavirus. Contact Information MSI Press Publishing

