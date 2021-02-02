Mark Elenowitz Offers Scholarship to US-based Students

Press Releases Mark Elenowitz Press Release Share Blog

Mark Elenowitz (www.markelenowitz.com) is a Wall Street veteran of more than 29 years. During this time, he has worked with numerous public and private companies, advising them on such matters as capital structure, compliance, and capital markets navigation. He was the co-founder of a boutique investment bank based in Manhattan, along with its online capital formation platform BANQ®. His creation of this unique fintech solution has been foundational in establishing the framework for Regulation A+ crowdfunding offerings to trade on NASDAQ and the NYSE(1).



In addition, he is President of Horizon Fintex, a company that builds global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for management, compliant issuance, and secondary trading of securities. Horizon will be powering Upstream, the first global exchange and trading app for secondary trading in the ~$4.7 billion dollar equity crowdfunding market(2). In addition to traditional crowdfunding issuers, Upstream plans to list shares tied to the income streams of international athletes, sports teams, Bollywood stars, K-pop and other musicians.



Mark is a lecturer at Finance Events, the Brooklyn Law School and the Long Island Capital Alliance. In this role, he provides expert advice to entrepreneurs as they go through the rigors of capital formation. He is proud to have spoken about entrepreneurism at the United Nations.



Mark Elenowitz has been an entrepreneur his entire life. Ideas flowed easily from his young mind. At 13, Mark opened a chocolate company in his parent’s kitchen and called it Delectable Temptations. This venture successfully catered weddings, bar mitzvahs, and proms. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Finance, Mark advanced quickly, becoming Branch Manager of a broker dealer at the age of 24. Mark’s hard work is just one of the elements that led to the great successes he has experienced throughout his long career. All that said, he deeply understands that none of his achievements would have possible without his college diploma.



As an advocate for higher education, Mark has initiated the Mark Elenowitz Scholarship. The award of $1,000 will aid one student in need of assistance in funding their college tuition fees. The scholarship is just one of Mark’s initiatives, all in support of talented, motivated and visionary entrepreneurs-in-training.



The Mark Elenowitz Scholarship is a natural extension to all of the activities noted above and more.



Application process:



The Mark Elenowitz Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in, or attending an accredited college and/or university in the United States. To apply for the Mark Elenowitz Scholarship, students must submit an essay of 700-850 words answering the following question: What does it mean to be an entrepreneur in today’s modern world?



Interested applicants must submit their full name, telephone number, mail and email address, graduation date, university name, GPA, along with their essay attached as a WORD file to info@markelenowitzscholarship.com. recipient of the scholarship will be notified via email, which they must acknowledge within 10 days. The application deadline is August 1, 2021.



All who are struggling to pay their tuition, earn their degree and build a successful entrepreneurial career are strongly encouraged to apply for the Mark Elenowitz Scholarship.



For more information, please visit the Mark Elenowitz Scholarship website at www.markelenowitzscholarship.com



(1) The First Regulation A+ IPO To The NYSE - Here's How Myomo Made Their Success (forbes.com)

