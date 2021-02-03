LBJ Presidential Library to Host a Conversation with 4 Entertainment’s Jazz Composer Ted Nash

Press Releases 4 Entertainment Press Release

About 4 Entertainment: 4 Entertainment is an entertainment business, marketing consultancy and management company that leverages its international business expertise, extensive contacts, and innovative strategies to expedite clients' objectives, create strategic partnerships, and achieve profitable results. The company provides advisory services to individuals, brands, companies, and new and established entertainment talent. Austin, TX, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In honor of Presidents’ Day, 4 Entertainment’s Jazz artist and composer Ted Nash will be speaking at the LBJ Presidential Library about his GRAMMY Award-winning album, “Presidential Suite.” This is a virtual event to be held on lbjlibrary.org.The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Mark Lawrence, Director of the LBJ Presidential Library. The program will premiere at 11:30 am CST on Monday, February 15.For the album, Nash transcribed the speeches of eight world leaders -- including Lyndon Johnson’s “American Promise” speech -- for their actual musical pitches and created themes, placing them into contexts that embrace the speakers and the location and era of the speeches. Each track is introduced by an excerpt from the speech that inspired it, read by significant figures from the world of entertainment, politics and sports.About Ted Nash:Ted Nash is a co-founder of the New York-based Jazz Composers Collective, a musician-run, non-profit innovative entity dedicated to presenting the original works of composers pushing the boundaries of their self-expression. Nash is a long-standing member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Wynton Marsalis.Nash has become one of the most significant jazz composers of the 21st century. His recordings have received wide critical acclaim, appearing on the “best-of” lists in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Village Voice, and The Boston Globe.About the album:In “Presidential Suite,” Ted Nash transforms key moments from 20th century speeches on freedom into a lushly orchestrated suite of modern jazz. Speeches from Winston Churchill, Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Jr., Nelson Mandela, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ronald Reagan, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Aung San Suu Kyi are included. For the recording, each track is introduced by an excerpt from the speech that inspired it, read by significant figures from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, including actors Glenn Close and Sam Waterston; civil rights pioneer Andrew Young; former Senator Joe Lieberman; authors Deepak Chopra and Douglas Brinkley; and diplomats William vanden Heuvel and David Miliband.About 4 Entertainment: 4 Entertainment is an entertainment business, marketing consultancy and management company that leverages its international business expertise, extensive contacts, and innovative strategies to expedite clients' objectives, create strategic partnerships, and achieve profitable results. The company provides advisory services to individuals, brands, companies, and new and established entertainment talent. Contact Information 4 Entertainment

