Force For Good Presents a Free Online Screening and Discussion: “Homeless” Featuring the “Tiny House Project” February 21 at 7 PM

Force For Good (FFG), an original music and film venture founded by Philadelphia based Grammy® nominated composer and performer Jonathan Sprout, is premiering a virtual screening of its newest short film, Homeless, on Sunday, February 21 at 7 PM (EST). The program features a conversation with Elvis Summers, Founder of The Tiny House Project, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles, CA, whose mission is to provide emergency tiny house shelters for people who are homeless, ignored and forgotten.

FFG’s mission is to inspire and empower people to promote positive change by creating uplifting music and films that encourage personal and global well-being. FFG’s original instrumental music/film collaborations highlight vital issues for humanity, including peace, safety, equality, respect for the environment, and most importantly, compassion for all. This latest film, "Homeless," is premiering simultaneously with the group’s second CD, "Innocence," on February 1. The Innocence CD is a collection of inspirational contemporary instrumental compositions. These New Age pieces provide the soundtracks to topical films produced with Emmy Award-winner, Rodney Whittenberg. Topics on Innocence include: the environment, peace, renewable energy, reverence, yoga, poverty, homelessness, and more.



According to Jonathan Sprout, “We used our classically-influenced New Age music to make a heart-rending appeal to help those who are homeless. On any given night in the United States a half a million people are homeless. Homelessness degrades everyone. We need a massive national commitment - public and private - to ensure affordable housing for all. Helping homeless people makes both heart and wallet sense. Helping less fortunate people become productive citizens helps reduce the financial burden of costly social services.”



There are many amazing people and organizations working to end homelessness. Elvis Summers, founder of The Tiny House Project, is one of them. FFG is excited to feature Summers in its upcoming film and event. Elvis builds tiny houses for the homeless in Los Angeles, which has one of the largest homeless populations in the country. His work is inspiring, his stories are touching and his vision is inspirational. As Elvis states, “If you want to get people clean, get them somewhere to sleep first. Then, when they get a good night’s sleep and they feel safe, you can address all the other issues. It’s amazing what we can do, when we come together!”



Each month, FFG’s new virtual screening series spotlights a local nonprofit organization that is instrumental in the community by actively serving one or more of these important issues.



This month FFG has chosen to spotlight HomeFront in Central New Jersey. HomeFront’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty and end homelessness. To achieve this, the organization harnesses the caring, resources and expertise of the community. They lessen the immediate pain of homelessness and help families become self-sufficient. HomeFront works to provide clients with the skills and opportunities to ensure adequate incomes, as well as to increase the availability of adequate, affordable housing. This event is the closing event for HomeFront's Week of Hope which provides community members with ways to get involved in the organization.



For more info on Force for Good, visit: https://www.forceforgoodmusic.com/.



For more info on The Tiny House Project visit: https://thetinyhouse.org/



Lisa Gage

215-266-8426



forceforgoodmusic.com



