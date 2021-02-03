PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New York Merchant Capital

NY Merchant Capital - the Artesian Water Project One Year on


Singapore, Singapore, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Back in April 2020, New York Capital Groups Merchant division secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France.

Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly makes its thousand-year journey through the layers of volcanic rock. It ends up several kilometers underground, where it encounters the carbonic gas of the earth’s magma and absorbs minerals only found in the volcanic region of Saint-Géron. It returns afterwards to the surface, filled with natural bubbles.

New York Merchant Capital's pristine water aquifer holds sufficient renewable reserves to allow a theoretical pump flow capacity of 165,000 liters per hour or 1.445 billion liters per year.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Stewart had this update, "Actually the go ahead for this project could not have come at a better time, thankfully we had already don't the ground work before the pandemic hit and essentially what we had was a vehicle to offer stable returns in a time of uncertainty. The project itself has gone from strength to strength as we have continued to grow throughout the last eight months, it is a very exciting moment for NY Merchant Capital."
Contact Information
New York Merchant Capital
Thomas Perry
+639163111466
Contact
nymerchantcapital.com

