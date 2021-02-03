Loveforce International Announces That All February Releases Will be Love Songs

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Declaring February "Love Month" Loveforce International announces it will release only love songs. It will issue at least 13 new digital singles by at least a dozen of its Recording Artists.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 03, 2021 --(



Loveforce International’s musical offerings will consist of R&B, Soul, Hip Hop, Rock, Pop and Jazz. They range from piano / vocal to full instrumentation. Lyrically, the songs will cover many different aspects of love but by and large they are romantic.



“We believe that what the world needs now is Love, so we decided to give the world a whole month of it,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We issued a challenge to our recording artists to come up with love songs for our Love Month and many of them answered it,” he continued.



The songs will be released on February 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Touch Tones, Pandora, Amazon, You Tube Music, Tidal, KKBox, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Ten Cent, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Net Ease, and TikTok.



