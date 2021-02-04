Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Red Zip-Line and the Talking Zebra" by Larry O'Callaghan and Jordan O'Callaghan

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com
About The Red Zip-Line and the Talking Zebra:
A fully-illustrated rhyming comic adventure. An extract from the book…
“The sisters were bored and a little lonely
I am a Zebra and not a pony
I introduced some danger and spice
Bad rhyming is my vice
Read this book and come and see
A talking zebra, who is me
And an adventure with some ... erm ... poet-tree”
The Red Zip-Line and the Talking Zebra is sold in support of the Alder Hey Children’s Charity (registered in England, Charity Number 1160661).
The Red Zip-Line and the Talking Zebra is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 32 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653736
Dimensions: 21.0 x 0.2 x 21.0 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08D94WKYB
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RZL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About Larry O'Callaghan
Larry believes that an important feature of this book is that the protagonists are strong-willed girls, and even more so one is disabled; under-represented characterisations across children books and society generally. Larry enjoyed working with his youngest son, Jordan, and many of the zanier ideas were his.
About Jordan O'Callaghan
Jordan is grateful to Dad for inviting him to work alongside him and create this story. From an original premise, the story evolved, at times painstakingly, into what he considers to be a charming tale, which includes a thoughtful underlying message about the dangerous allure of wealth. He hopes that children enjoy the adventure and find the talking Zebra funny.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
