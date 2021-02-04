Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Bonds" by Nic Williamson

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Bonds" – a magical fantasy by Nic Williamson.

Life is good in Sallerton. Kaydenor’s days are immersed in joy, peace and contentment... Or so it would appear. It has been over a decade since Kaydenor and his brother, Jurrin, were separated. Kaydenor’s sense of responsibility is forcing him to question his new life. How can you carry on as if you have tried your best when you know you can do more?



The scenic Southern Continent is home to many beings and creatures who wield great power. The journey to seek out Jurrin will be long and the challenges immeasurable. Kaydenor will need sheer conviction, unlikely allies and a little help from his past, if he is to overcome every test thrown his way as he fights to reunite his family.



Bonds is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 230 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800941144

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08V5J3HBN

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/BONDS

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Instagram: nicwilliamson_author

Nic Williamson is an Environmental Geography graduate of the University of York and now lives in Devon.



Over the years, his enthusiasm for fantasy role playing games has inspired him to create his own exciting stories and worlds and, in 2020, he undertook a novel-writing course with the UK Writers’ College, to help him translate his imaginings into the written word.



Combining his knowledge of our natural world and his passion for fictional realms, Nic’s work merges elements of reality with the unending, enthralling possibilities of fantasy.



Above all, his debut novel, Bonds, reflects the strong connections that are made between family and friends; something that Nic has taken from his life and applied to a magical world of his own.



About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



