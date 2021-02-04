PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Lanteria

Press Release

Receive press releases from Lanteria: By Email RSS Feeds:

Lanteria Announces Its Partnership with Go1, Leading Online Learning Platform


Lanteria HR is now integrated with Go1 to access its largest library of e-learning courses.

Seattle, WA, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lanteria LLC (www.lanteria.com), a global leader in HR solutions for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365, today announced its partnership with Go1, the largest curated eLearning library from the world’s top training providers. This partnership will enrich Lanteria LMS with thousands of online learning courses, available through the Lanteria Learning Catalog.

“Integration with Go1 brings our clients an endless source of high-quality learning content,” said Sergey Balog, Lanteria’s CTO. “With this new feature, Lanteria HR confirms its status of a powerful LMS for companies that struggle to improve their training strategy.”

“We are delighted to announce that Go1 and Lanteria HR are partnering,” said Basem Emera - Go1 VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “The partnership gives Lanteria customers the opportunity to access over 200 global content providers with the click of a button through the Go1 Content Hub."

With over 100,000 learning courses and more than 1.5 million learners, Go1 is a world leader in online learning. It helps enterprises like Delta, Hays, Suzuki, and more save time and money by giving them access to an interactive and video-based training library, including top providers like UL PureSafety, SkillSoft, Vado, and 80+ more.
Contact Information
Lanteria
Alina Maximova
+1-866-568-2002
Contact
www.lanteria.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lanteria
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help