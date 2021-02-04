Press Releases Lanteria Press Release

Receive press releases from Lanteria: By Email RSS Feeds: Lanteria Announces Its Partnership with Go1, Leading Online Learning Platform

Lanteria HR is now integrated with Go1 to access its largest library of e-learning courses.

Seattle, WA, February 04, 2021 --(



“Integration with Go1 brings our clients an endless source of high-quality learning content,” said Sergey Balog, Lanteria’s CTO. “With this new feature, Lanteria HR confirms its status of a powerful LMS for companies that struggle to improve their training strategy.”



“We are delighted to announce that Go1 and Lanteria HR are partnering,” said Basem Emera - Go1 VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “The partnership gives Lanteria customers the opportunity to access over 200 global content providers with the click of a button through the Go1 Content Hub."



With over 100,000 learning courses and more than 1.5 million learners, Go1 is a world leader in online learning. It helps enterprises like Delta, Hays, Suzuki, and more save time and money by giving them access to an interactive and video-based training library, including top providers like UL PureSafety, SkillSoft, Vado, and 80+ more. Seattle, WA, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lanteria LLC (www.lanteria.com), a global leader in HR solutions for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365, today announced its partnership with Go1, the largest curated eLearning library from the world’s top training providers. This partnership will enrich Lanteria LMS with thousands of online learning courses, available through the Lanteria Learning Catalog.“Integration with Go1 brings our clients an endless source of high-quality learning content,” said Sergey Balog, Lanteria’s CTO. “With this new feature, Lanteria HR confirms its status of a powerful LMS for companies that struggle to improve their training strategy.”“We are delighted to announce that Go1 and Lanteria HR are partnering,” said Basem Emera - Go1 VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “The partnership gives Lanteria customers the opportunity to access over 200 global content providers with the click of a button through the Go1 Content Hub."With over 100,000 learning courses and more than 1.5 million learners, Go1 is a world leader in online learning. It helps enterprises like Delta, Hays, Suzuki, and more save time and money by giving them access to an interactive and video-based training library, including top providers like UL PureSafety, SkillSoft, Vado, and 80+ more. Contact Information Lanteria

Alina Maximova

+1-866-568-2002



www.lanteria.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lanteria