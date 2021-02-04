Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Voucherify Press Release

Voucherify.io Announces Partnership with Braze

Katowice, Poland, February 04, 2021



Voucherify is a Promotion Management System that helps to launch, manage, and track campaigns like coupons, in-cart promotions, giveaways, loyalty, and referral programs. Braze is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands incorporate empathy into cross-channel communications to connect and grow audiences, build loyalty, and accelerate revenue.



Brands today need to be equipped with powerful tools to understand customer intents and create personalized experiences that provide value at the right time, in the right channels. With Voucherify – Braze integration enterprises can create contextual, personalized promotions with the omnichannel distribution. They can send promotional codes (coupons, gift cards, referral codes) created in Voucherify to customers using various distribution channels and triggers thanks to Braze. They can also enroll customers into a loyalty program and update them about their progress or other events such as loyalty points expiration using Braze distributions. Braze and Voucherify empower their customers to reach:



Increased conversion rates thanks to personalized incentives reaching your audience at the right time and context.



Faster time-to-market of advanced campaigns with developer-friendly API and cross-channel distribution.



Campaign budget optimization thanks to fine-grained validation rules and advanced tracking possibilities.



“Recent economic crisis is a big challenge, especially for brick-and-mortar stores, tourism and hospitality-related businesses. Traditional offline businesses have to transform and grow digitally. As everyone is moving their sales online due to massive lockdowns and restrictions, customers are flooded by generic promotions. The fight for customer attention online is getting more aggressive,” says Tomasz Pindel, CEO of Voucherify, “Fast digital transformation requires an API-fist technological stack, building blocks from which you can assemble your e-commerce tooling. To attract customer attention and retention, you need personalized campaigns. To protect your budget, you need a fine-grained promotion rule set. This is exactly what we propose jointly with Braze to battle the current crisis.”



"Creating personalized experiences is imperative for today's brands. As consumer behaviors and expectations shift, brands that double down on personalized customer engagement will see increased conversion rates, retention and revenue," said Matthew McRoberts, SVP Global Alliances at Braze. "Our integration with Voucherify provides the best-in-class technology to empower brands to create differentiated, cross-channel messaging campaigns that automatically send personalized coupons, gift cards and referral codes that are tailored for different segments of customers."



A great example of the power of Voucherify-Braze integration is the case study of their client, Pomelo. Pomelo, an omnichannel fashion platform for greater Asia, created a highly personalized multi-tiered double-sided referral program. The referral flow was based on streaming user data into Segment, creating relevant messages in Braze, utilizing Branch deep links to ensure users land on the app page or app store, and leveraging Voucherify to deliver personalized coupon codes that saw a 300% increase in conversion. Pomelo chose Voucherify because of scalable pricing and native Braze and Segment connectors, which reduced integration time (as they have already been using Braze for omnichannel messaging). Voucherify & Braze tandem became the main promotion engine for Pomelo’s global growth.



About Voucherify

Voucherify is an API-centric promotion management software that provides personalized incentives. Voucherify is designed to empower marketing teams to quickly launch and efficiently manage contextual and personalized coupon and gift card promotions, create giveaways, referral, and loyalty programs. It offers a flexible rules engine to boost your conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. Programmable building blocks help you integrate incentives with any channel, any device, and any e-commerce solution. Learn more at Voucherify.io.



About Braze

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster a human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in Forrester’s 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Wave™ report and was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces two years in a row. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.



Katarzyna Banasik

+33772066412



https://www.voucherify.io/press-releases/voucherify-braze-press-release



