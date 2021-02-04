“Peter Pike and the Lincoln Love Letters,” by Neal W. Fandek

Press Releases Neal W. Fandek Books Press Release

The second book in the exciting Peter Pike series asks the eternal question: What price love?

What’s it about?



Explosive Lincoln love letters have disappeared from a leading Midwestern university’s library - and with them, the last person to see the letters, an erratic adjunct poetry instructor named Danny Ejderhan. His fiancé Dani hires once-homeless private eye Peter Pike (he sleeps in his office now) to find Dan.



To find Dan before it’s too late, Pike must navigate a world of fluid gendering, political correctness, college race riots, musty archives and inconvenient truths while dodging wunderkind college presidents, thuggish deans from New Jersey, lovely librarians and the editors of Pendragon Letters, all of whom desperately want the missives. And on top of that, Pike is falling in love with Greta, a librarian with secrets herself.



Why all the excitement? Because these documents will upend history. The letters to and from Lincoln are not correspondence with Mary Todd, or even a woman at all. His crush is on...John Wilkes Booth.



About Neal W. Fandek

Fandek was raised in Copenhagen and Oslo by a Norwegian mother and ship-captain father, earned degrees in history and journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, and has been senior editor for Penthouse Letters. He has circumnavigated the globe, been an economic analyst, worked in a nuclear power plant and in the engine room of a Great Lakes freighter, for Wall Street, in a hot dog factory and on a Merck vaccine production line. Fandek has written and edited for web and print on both coasts and for such international magazines as that of the Hyatt hotels chain and Irish airlines. His short fiction has been published in the Loch Raven Review, Broadkill Review, Serving House Journal, Village Writer, 42nd Parallel, Grand Tour, Eldritch Tales, Crimson River, Not Just Air, Stepping Stones and Penthouse Forum. Fandek lives in Missouri with his wife, the artist Marilyn Cummins, and their son. This is his second novel in the Peter Pike historical thriller series.



Neal W. Fandek

nealwfandek.com



Author, "Peter Pike and the Lincoln Love Letters,” now available in Kindle edition on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VBDYZDB



573-239-1308



nealwfandek.com



