Learn How Collaboration Between Utilities Can Enhance the Uptake of Innovations at Smart Water Systems Conference 2021

Looking at new technologies and innovations that show best solutions for monitoring and metering, leakage detection, understanding of customer expectations, data-collection tools and handling of "big" data.



The virtual conference will highlight the methods the water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded.



For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom4



Case Studies from Water Companies in England, Portugal, Belgium, The Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland discussing:

- Non-Visible Leakage Detection at Portsmouth Water, Jamie Jones, Leakage and Smart Networks Manager, Portsmouth Water

- How much data do we really need? Sam Bright, Innovation Manager, Yorkshire Water

- Using AI in smart water systems – enhanced decision making based on real time data, Pedro Vieira, IT and Innovation Director, Aguas do Portos

- Results and conclusions of the Smart Meter Pilot Projects, Cindy Vanderstraeten, Project Manager, Smart Metering Systems, De Watergroep

- How to maximise the efficiency of assets across the network to provide the best service to customers in preparation for AMP7, Frank Van Der Kleij, Head of Asset Risk and Planning, Bristol Water plc



About SMi Group:



