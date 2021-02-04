Window Treatment Marketing Pros Partners with Window Fashion Vision to Help Business Owners Grow Their Firms

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Window Treatment Marketing Pros Press Release

About Window Treatment Marketing Pros

Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, awning, and signage companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. In less than a year, the firm has already signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Your Internet Marketing Plan for Window Treatment Companies, available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information visit https://wtmarketingpros.com. St. Louis, MO, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a fast-growing digital marketing agency helping window treatment firms take their business to the next level, announces it has partnered with Window Fashion (WF) Vision, publisher of the premier window coverings magazine in the industry, to increase brand awareness of each organization and help owners of window treatment firms nationwide grow their businesses.Window Treatment Marketing Pros will assist WF Vision with connecting industry members to various programs and resources by providing search engine optimization (SEO) services. WF Vision will work with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to provide best practice marketing and branding information, and opportunities to the industry.“This partnership is a great win-win for both organizations,” said Will Hanke, president of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “Working together we can amplify not only the brand awareness of the top magazine in our industry but also provide tips and resources to help owners of window treatment firms not only survive, but thrive.”“Will and his team have proven they are experts and know how to teach cutting-edge marketing technology. We are excited to work with Window Treatment Marketing Pros to deliver the most relevant information for the industry,” said Grace McNamara, president of Window Fashion Vision.Window Fashion Vision has been the primary source of inspiration for the window coverings industry for over 30 years. As the leading window coverings magazine in North America, it offers professionals the latest information on design trends, business, and education.WF Vision highlights the best in their field on the hottest products from manufacturers and knowledge from leaders in the industry. The magazine is jam-packed with useful information to help window fashion owners grow their business, find new inspiration, and learn from their peers. For a free digital subscription visit http://bit.ly/wf-vision.About Window Treatment Marketing ProsWindow Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, awning, and signage companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. In less than a year, the firm has already signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Your Internet Marketing Plan for Window Treatment Companies, available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information visit https://wtmarketingpros.com. Contact Information Window Treatment Marketing Pros

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



wtmarketingpros.com



