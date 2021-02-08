As Part of Its LNG Related Event Series, Wisdom is Organising the Global LNG Bunkering Experience on 9 and 10 March

London, United Kingdom, February 08, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The LNG Bunkering market is anticipating huge growth between 2020-2025, largely due to the implementation of environmental regulations across the globe that set out to improve the emission performance of shipping companies.
Natural gas prices have been low over the past few years leading to an increase in the demand for LNG powered ships, the US market is set to expand dramatically and Europe is already a huge powerhouse using LNG as a shipping fuel. Plus, with the Middle East and Asia catching up fast there is a plethora of opportunities.
Key features include:
- LNG from a Flag State Prospective
- Jacksonville Port – Investing and meeting supply demands
- Introducing LNG into the Iberian Peninsula
- The bunker industry’s future
- Asia’s Global Bunkering Hub – Singapore
- Japan’s International LNG Bunkering Center
