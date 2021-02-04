Axiomtek Launches an Ultra-Compact Machine Vision System for Smart Manufacturing – MVS100-323-FL

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

The MVS100-323-FL is designed for manufacturing vision applications such as automated optical inspection, label inspection, optical character recognition and defect inspection. Its rich features include real-time vision I/O and camera interfaces.

City of Industry, CA, February 04, 2021 --



The MVS100-323-FL is powered by the Intel® Atom® x5-E3940 processor. Its vision I/O includes trigger input/output, LED lighting control and isolated DIO. It offers two independent IEEE802.3af GbE LAN ports (PoE) for camera connections with independent bandwidth capacity. Through software integration, its integrated lighting controller comes with both strobe mode and trigger mode, which can support various types of LEDs. A set of isolation digital I/O channels allows this vision system to control different kinds of devices such as robotics and pneumatic actuator for object sorting.



“Machine vision inspection plays an important role in quality control in the manufacturing industry. For object inspection applications, the timing correlation between proximity sensor input, camera trigger output and illumination actuation control is crucial,“said Wayne Chung, a product manager of Machine Vision Division at Axiomtek. “The MVS100-323-FL can operate under sequential control and be synchronized with two cameras. It is equipped with a high-speed trigger function, flexible lighting control and many more great features. It is designed for seamless interoperability between cameras and vision devices through the integrated real-time vision I/O. The MVS100-323-FL is also IP40-rated and supports a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +55°C to ensure reliable and stable performance in harsh environments.”



Key Advanced Features:



- Integrated real-time vision I/O

- 2-CH trigger input

- 2 trigger output

- 2-CH LED lighting control

- 4-CH isolated DIO

- DDR3L SO-DIMM sockets for up to 8GB of system memory

- Camera interface

- 2 IEEE802.3af GbE LAN ports (PoE)

- One GbE LAN port with Intel® Ethernet Controller I211-AT

- One RS-232/422/485 port

- Two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports

- One HDMI port, one VGA port and one optional internal USB connector

- One full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot

- Power input: 24V DC

- -10°C to +55°C operating temperature range

- Supports TPM 2.0 function



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



