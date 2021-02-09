New ez1099 Tax Preparation Software Form Can Easily Process 1096 and Other 1099 Correction Forms

2020 ez1099 tax preparation software is now available to allow correct previous year 1096 and other 1099 forms. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099s_software/form_1099_correction.asp



“Customers are accommodated with the ability to process 1096 and other 1099 form corrections in latest 2020 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com,” Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.



Ez1099 is $79 per installation for the basic version or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. Just added this year--1099 NEC form.



ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.

- Quick data importing feature

- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features (additional cost)

- Can now process correction forms



Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

