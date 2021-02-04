Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steadfast Press Release

Steadfast Becomes Member of MSPAlliance

Steadfast joins vibrant global consortium of cloud, managed service providers and technology enabling vendors.

Chicago, IL, February 04, 2021 --(



MSPAlliance is the oldest Managed Services group and the only Accrediting and Standards based body created specifically for the Managed Services Industry. With thousands of members worldwide, the MSPAlliance is a very powerful and influential global network of IT professionals. MSPAlliance works in a collaborative effort with service providers, technology enabling vendors, governmental bodies as well as other industry associations, to further the acceptance of the managed services and cloud industry to the business consumer.



“We are delighted to have Steadfast as a member of our global association,” said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance president. “By upholding the MSPAlliance Managed Service Provider’s Code of Ethics Steadfast will work with MSPAlliance, as well as their industry peers, to help ensure the integrity of the managed services and cloud profession.”



MSPAlliance Member companies are able to achieve MSP and Cloud Certifications including, MSP Verify, Cloud Verify, GDPR Verify, Cyber Verify, SOC audits, as well as other certifications and audits relevant to this profession.



“As a leader in cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting, our team is dedicated to helping small and medium businesses achieve enterprise level IT without the burden of costly infrastructure and staffing investments. We are excited for this partnership with MSPAlliance as the community is built on the same expectation of quality solutions, service and culture as Steadfast,” states Tim Monner, Steadfast VP Marketing and Business Development.



About Steadfast



We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net



About MSPAlliance®



MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has thousands of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com



Contact MSPAlliance®



Celia Weaver

530.891.1340

Tim Monner, VP, Marketing and Business Development

312-602-2689 ext. 240



www.steadfast.net



