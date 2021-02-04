Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Colorado Self Storage Development Land

Phoenix, AZ, February 04, 2021 --(



Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The Buyer is an experienced developer of RV Storage and a repeat client of ours. By working with our team, and through our network, they gained access to our unique experience in the storage industry. By having a broker present in virtually every market across the United States, the Buyer was able to identify and acquire an excellent site in the Denver metro at a great price. Aurora is a booming city that sits just outside of Denver and has a steadily growing population and economy. We are thankful for great clients like this, and we are thankful for Joan Lucas who helped us put this transaction together.”



Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.



Joan Lucas is the Colorado Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in self-storage investment properties.



Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Phoenix, AZ, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jeff Gorden, of The Gorden Group/KW Commercial, has arranged the sale of 38 acres of land in Aurora, Colorado. The parcel sold January 27, 2021 for $2,500,000. The Buyer’s development plan spans just over 38 acres and includes phased development of covered and uncovered RV Storage Spaces. Jeff Gorden and Joan Lucas, both Argus Broker Affiliates, represented the Buyer. The Seller was represented by Cushman & Wakefield and Trinen Partners.Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The Buyer is an experienced developer of RV Storage and a repeat client of ours. By working with our team, and through our network, they gained access to our unique experience in the storage industry. By having a broker present in virtually every market across the United States, the Buyer was able to identify and acquire an excellent site in the Denver metro at a great price. Aurora is a booming city that sits just outside of Denver and has a steadily growing population and economy. We are thankful for great clients like this, and we are thankful for Joan Lucas who helped us put this transaction together.”Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.Joan Lucas is the Colorado Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specializes in self-storage investment properties.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors