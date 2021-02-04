Ashton College Launches Python Continuing Education Courses

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ashton College Press Release

Founded in 1998, Ashton College is one of the leaders in the field of post-secondary education in Vancouver, British Columbia. The college has two campuses, located in Vancouver and Abbotsford and offers innovative, career-ready courses and programs in a variety of disciplines, including HR, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and others. Vancouver, Canada, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ashton College is excited to announce the launch of two continuing education courses focused on the programming language Python. Python Fundamentals and Python Advanced courses will be offered through Ashton College’s Live Online format, allowing students to participate in the course from anywhere in the world, so long as they have access to an internet connection. Registration is open for both the courses with Python Fundamentals beginning on April 6, 2021, and Python Advanced starting on September 7, 2021.The Python Fundamentals course is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of one of the most popular programming languages. Students will learn to write and run a Python script, perform math operations, and work with Python sequences. The fundamentals course gives students a firm understanding of core concepts which they can then expand upon in the Python Advanced course.The Python Advanced course covers more complex Python concepts. Students will learn how to create a Graphics User Interface (GUI) in the Jupyter Notebook system, as well as the different methodologies for developing GUIs. Data structures, control flow, expression evaluation and more will be covered in this course.There are no prerequisites for either course, but it is recommended that students enrolling in the Python Advanced course complete the Python Fundamentals course first or have equivalent experience in Python.Python is one of the most popular programming languages due to its readability and simplicity, as well as its versatility. Programmers use Python for everything from web apps and development to data science, machine learning, and more. Python is designed to grow and change alongside the industry, which means that the language will continue to be used well into the future.Python is a high-value skill in the tech industry. Students who complete these courses will be able to access a variety of new professional programming opportunities.All aspiring programmers who are looking to advance their knowledge of Python are invited to register for the upcoming courses.About Ashton CollegeFounded in 1998, Ashton College is one of the leaders in the field of post-secondary education in Vancouver, British Columbia. The college has two campuses, located in Vancouver and Abbotsford and offers innovative, career-ready courses and programs in a variety of disciplines, including HR, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and others. Contact Information Ashton Education Ltd.

