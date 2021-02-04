Press Releases KB Associates Group of Companies Press Release

Receive press releases from KB Associates Group of Companies: By Email RSS Feeds: KBA Training Commercial Diver Training Accepted by Australian Diving Accreditation

Enabling Singapore trained commercial divers global qualification.

Singapore, Singapore, February 04, 2021 --(



KBA Training's commercial diver training was officially launched in Singapore on 6 February 2015 under the approval of the Ministry of Manpower (Singapore) and accredited by ISO 29990:2010 (now ISO29993:2017). The training was launched to fill the gap in the industry for qualified commercial divers and to increase the safety standards within the local diving sector. Then, commercial divers conducting inland/inshore work such as ship husbandry were using scuba equipment. Scuba equipment has its limitations and compromises the commercial diver's safety," said Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.



Since the launch, KBAT has successfully trained commercial divers to Commercial Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (CSCUBA) and the Surface Supplied Diving Equipment (SSDE) Diver Levels 1 and 2 respectively. KBA Training now has an agreement with the Australian Diver Accreditation Scheme (ADAS) from January 2021. This enables 'graduates' from KBAT's CSCUBA AND SSDE Diver courses to attend the ADAS Part 3 with direct entry. "This is a significant milestone in the commercial diver training standards conducted in Singapore provided by KBA Training. We are pleased that divers trained by KBA Training are now able to continue their career progression with ADAS approved training schools," said Ms. Nurul Asshekin, General Manager of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.



The ADAS Part 3 enables commercial divers to work up to a depth of 50 metres and including the use of wet bells, and decompression chambers that meets industry requirements of offshore diving.



For further information, please contact KBA Training at Tel: +65 6542 4984, or send us an email at courses@kbatraining.org Singapore, Singapore, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Training Provider, KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd (KBAT), is proud to announce the acceptance of KBAT's commercial diver training qualification by the Australian Diver Accreditation Scheme (ADAS).KBA Training's commercial diver training was officially launched in Singapore on 6 February 2015 under the approval of the Ministry of Manpower (Singapore) and accredited by ISO 29990:2010 (now ISO29993:2017). The training was launched to fill the gap in the industry for qualified commercial divers and to increase the safety standards within the local diving sector. Then, commercial divers conducting inland/inshore work such as ship husbandry were using scuba equipment. Scuba equipment has its limitations and compromises the commercial diver's safety," said Darren Brunton, Managing Director of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.Since the launch, KBAT has successfully trained commercial divers to Commercial Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (CSCUBA) and the Surface Supplied Diving Equipment (SSDE) Diver Levels 1 and 2 respectively. KBA Training now has an agreement with the Australian Diver Accreditation Scheme (ADAS) from January 2021. This enables 'graduates' from KBAT's CSCUBA AND SSDE Diver courses to attend the ADAS Part 3 with direct entry. "This is a significant milestone in the commercial diver training standards conducted in Singapore provided by KBA Training. We are pleased that divers trained by KBA Training are now able to continue their career progression with ADAS approved training schools," said Ms. Nurul Asshekin, General Manager of KBA Training Centre Pte Ltd.The ADAS Part 3 enables commercial divers to work up to a depth of 50 metres and including the use of wet bells, and decompression chambers that meets industry requirements of offshore diving.For further information, please contact KBA Training at Tel: +65 6542 4984, or send us an email at courses@kbatraining.org Contact Information KBA Training Centre Pte. Ltd.

Ms. Ursula Lim

+65 6542 4984



www.kbatraining.org

courses@kbatraining.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from KB Associates Group of Companies