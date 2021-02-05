PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Kaleidoscope and Club Suzanne Hosted by Susan McCray on KSAV.org


Susan McCray hosts two newsworthy internet shows On-Demand On KSAV.org The first, Kaleidoscope, a half hour magazine show featuring Music news, Entertainment News, Garden News, Pet News and a Comic Feature with a selection of music surrounding them. The second show, Club Suzanne, is an hour show airing each month - Entertainers appear with their live shows in a night club setting with guest being interviewed by Susan McCray.

Chicago, CA, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Susan McCray is the host of two internet radio shows on KSAV.org
Kaleidoscope - a half hour magazine show airing Fridays at 7 a.m. East and West and On-Demand 24/7 - The show features Steve Dale's Pet Minute, Melinda's Garden Moment with Melinda Myers, KC with Music News, Susan McCray's entertainment News and a Comedy guest.

And, Club Suzanne - A one hour entertainment show airing once a month featuring music entertainers with their Live show in a nightclub setting.

Susan McCray interviews the guest performers so all can get to know them. The show is available On-Demand after its initial airing the second Sunday of each month. Recent guests: Pianist Beegie Adair with her Trio which is available On-Demand at KSAV.org. Starting Sunday February 14th at 1 p.m. guests will be Composer, pianist Lou Forestieri and singer Corliss Dale - And coming up on Sunday March 14th at 1 p.m. will be the music of Diana Krall.

Its a great way to enjoy going to a nightclub in your own home - you don't have to worry about getting a good parking space or driving home after the show
Contact Information
Ten-K Enterprises
Susan McCray - President
213-248-5171
Contact
susanmccray.net

