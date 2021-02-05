Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Three Key Start-Ups Join SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: Three AI in drug discovery start-ups to join the conference GlamourousAI, Cloud Pharmaceuticals and Envisagenics, who will be speaking at the 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Virtual Conference in March 2021.

London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2021 --(



There are four key themes being covered at the conference:

1. Machine learning and automation for improved drug discovery pipelines

2. Effective prediction of compound properties

3. Data robustness and curation

4. Innovative use of AI for rare and undruggable diseases



Each of the key themes will highlight case studies, uncovering developments in pharma of data optimization and to aid therapeutic discovery with real-world examples of AI in structure-based drug design and patient relevant data will be explored in eye-opening detail.



Download the updated brochure at http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4



In the News this week - The Role of AI Drug R&D Start-ups in Early Drug Development Projects

(source - https://www.pharmiweb.com/article/the-role-of-ai-drug-rd-startups-in-early-drug-development-projects)



"Digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a revolution in the medical and health field. As more and more large pharmaceutical companies encounter bottlenecks in new drug development, they choose to cooperate with artificial intelligence drug R&D start-ups. As one of the most core links in the pharmaceutical industry, drug research and development is an important area where artificial intelligence technology can show its great talents."



Following on from the above article and the four key themes, three AI in drug discovery start-ups join the conference GlamourousAI, Cloud Pharmaceuticals and Envisagenics and will be speaking on:



Deep Dive Case Study - AI-Driven Drug Discovery Platform for Splicing Driven Diseases

Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO , Envisagenics



Spotlight Session - Drug Discovery Crawler - A New Platform for AI and Big Data in Drug

Ed Addison, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Cloud Pharmaceuticals



Drug Design with Machine Learning for Challenging Targets

Noor Shaker, CEO, GlamorousAI



If you wish to join the conference you can register your place by visiting http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4



Sponsored by CAS and Dassault Systèmes

Interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event? Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

Conference: 15 – 16 March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4

#SMiAIinDrugDis



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The conference will have a focus on case studies from leading pharma and biotech firms, as well as a exploring the latest innovations in machine learning for enhancing discovery pipelines.There are four key themes being covered at the conference:1. Machine learning and automation for improved drug discovery pipelines2. Effective prediction of compound properties3. Data robustness and curation4. Innovative use of AI for rare and undruggable diseasesEach of the key themes will highlight case studies, uncovering developments in pharma of data optimization and to aid therapeutic discovery with real-world examples of AI in structure-based drug design and patient relevant data will be explored in eye-opening detail.Download the updated brochure at http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4In the News this week - The Role of AI Drug R&D Start-ups in Early Drug Development Projects(source - https://www.pharmiweb.com/article/the-role-of-ai-drug-rd-startups-in-early-drug-development-projects)"Digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a revolution in the medical and health field. As more and more large pharmaceutical companies encounter bottlenecks in new drug development, they choose to cooperate with artificial intelligence drug R&D start-ups. As one of the most core links in the pharmaceutical industry, drug research and development is an important area where artificial intelligence technology can show its great talents."Following on from the above article and the four key themes, three AI in drug discovery start-ups join the conference GlamourousAI, Cloud Pharmaceuticals and Envisagenics and will be speaking on:Deep Dive Case Study - AI-Driven Drug Discovery Platform for Splicing Driven DiseasesMaria Luisa Pineda, CEO , EnvisagenicsSpotlight Session - Drug Discovery Crawler - A New Platform for AI and Big Data in DrugEd Addison, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Cloud PharmaceuticalsDrug Design with Machine Learning for Challenging TargetsNoor Shaker, CEO, GlamorousAIIf you wish to join the conference you can register your place by visiting http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4Sponsored by CAS and Dassault SystèmesInterested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event? Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery ConferenceConference: 15 – 16 March 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4#SMiAIinDrugDisAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend