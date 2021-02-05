Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Codiant Launches Unified Telemedicine Solution to Maximize Better Patient Outcomes

Codiant, a leading healthcare IT solution provider, announces the launch of unified telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions.

East Moline, IL, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Codiant - A YASH Technologies Company recently launched a Unified Telemedicine App and Remote Patient Monitoring Solution to help healthcare providers' bridge care gaps, automate clinical workflow, and maximize better patient outcomes.The company's newest holistic telehealth software solution release integrates key functionalities like e-prescription, health insurance, video calling, and video conferencing tools, real-time messaging and many other technical capabilities that enable simplified communication between Doctors and patients in an online remote based consultation.Patient-centric features like easy transmission of digital images and reports for diagnosis, online appointment scheduling, and integrated billing are a few examples covered in their solution that minimizes the need for the provider to meet patients' in-person. Thus, helping medical professionals to improve patient engagement rate and drive better patient outcomes radically.The current health landscape is driven by a connected healthcare environment. Organizations and clinicians are increasingly forging partnerships with IT companies to harness the potential of healthcare technologies."From emergency department care to remote patient monitoring for chronic care management, telehealth solution is changing the way healthcare is provided - the promising technology has not only expanded patient access to routine and specialty care while also improved patient satisfaction and outcomes," remarked American hospital association.Codiant has proved well-integrated telehealth software solutions can play an instrumental role in real-time monitoring of patients', enabling instant appointments in case of emergencies and notifying the providers and patients with timely alerts to streamline virtual consultation anytime, anywhere.The telemedicine app development company has also provided much-needed assistance to healthcare organizations in the ongoing crisis COVID-19 to curb the spread of the virus through TeleDocto - a telemedicine solution that can be rapidly-deployed.All backed by the toughest security protocols and regulatory compliance, their custom software solution is scalable and provides a great user experience to every stakeholder i.e. Doctor, Patient, and Admin on both web and mobile app panel.For more information about their latest release of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions and integrated functionalities that enables Doctors and Physicians to address emerging healthcare challenges like patient engagement, performance improvement, and operating costs visit them at https://www.codiant.com/product/telemedicine or send an email at info@codiant.com.About CodiantCodiant, a YASH Technologies Company, is engaged in technology, strategy, and next-generation services in the field of Enterprise Mobility, Custom Web Product Development, UI/UX Development, and Application Maintenance Services across various platforms.As a key player in the technology industry, the company keeps an edge by proactively developing business solutions for its clients' enterprises belonging to industries like Healthcare, eCommerce, On-demand Delivery, Transport & logistics, and Real Estate. Contact Information Codiant Software Technologies

Mr. Vikrant Jain

+1-309-278-0633

www.codiant.com

Mr. Vikrant Jain

+1-309-278-0633



www.codiant.com



