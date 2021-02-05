Legacy Book Press LLC Releases Virginia Author’s Book to Benefit the National Alliance on Mental Health

Press Releases Legacy Book Press LLC Press Release

About her book, Morgan said, “The humanity of individuals with mental illness is often lost in the trials and traumas of dealing with the disease. Gregg has always been a person, first, for me, my dear son, this bright loving human being. But as he told me after reading the manuscript the first time: ‘At times I was crazy as could be; at other times I was just an SOB.’ The disease does that. The realities of his psychotic episodes and bouts with the roller coaster ride of active mental illness cannot be swept under the rug or hidden. People need to know what families confront. It’s painful for everyone: the parents, the siblings, the friends—so much opportunity for love, so much experience of confusion and despair. The great Japanese director Kurosawa said that ‘To be an artist means never to avert one’s eyes.’ I tried to look at my life with Gregg directly, with clarity, and to convey it with honesty in this memoir. If it could give another family comfort or connection or even a lifeline to hang onto as they confront the cliff of mental illness, this book will serve its purpose.”



LBP, based in Iowa, publishes personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. The press’ owner, Jodie Toohey, has a particular interest in telling the human stories of brain disease in an effort to help reduce the stigma due to the experiences she’s had in her family. Morgan is writer-in-residence each summer at Nimrod Hall Summer Arts Program where she works with writers in all stages of their careers. Her four adult children are individual and varied and independent in their lives and careers. She lives in Lynchburg, Virginia, with her artist husband John Dure Morgan and two sassy standard poodles.



