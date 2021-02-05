Auriga Joins Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry



Woburn, MA, February 05, 2021 --(



Formed in 1997, CCI France Russie is now one of the five largest French chambers of commerce and industry operating abroad. Among its 400 corporate members, there are 35 companies included in the CAC 40 index (which lists the 40 largest companies by market capitalization on the Euronext Paris) and hundreds of small and medium enterprises representing nearly 40 industries.



CCI France Russie is a major platform that brings together French companies in Russia. Its activities focus on building business communities, supporting business development, and promoting the economic interests of its member companies. The association stands for tighter relations and a constant dialogue between France and Russia and for the development of joint projects.



Nicolas Ducret, the Executive Director of CCI France Russie, said, “One of the main goals of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to create a wide professional community to discuss new ideas, promote innovations, and launch joint projects that will not only shape the future of a business but can often shape the future itself. Therefore, we welcome corporate members from all over the globe, operating in various industries and domains. We believe that Auriga’s experience in European markets and its thirty years’ software expertise will be of interest to other member companies on their way to digitalization.”



Andrey Shastin, Auriga’s Head of Global Business Development, commented, “Auriga has operated on the European market for over 15 years. We have an excellent track record of delivering custom software projects to German, British, Spanish, Swiss, and other European clients. We would like to include French companies among them as well.



“By joining the association, we hope to participate in sectoral committees and B2B meetings, expand our partner network, improve our brand awareness, and open up new opportunities for business development with French companies operating in Russia.”



Auriga’s offer to the association’s members is focused on, but not limited to, three groups of services:



Engineering support and modernization of enterprise systems and online applications to promote products and services, including machine learning technologies and UI/UX development

Localization of software products and devices

Design and optimization of cloud solutions (e.g., code and data migration)



