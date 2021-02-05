Careington® Announces Launch of National Teledentistry Program

Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Careington is introducing an innovative teledentistry program through affiliate company DialCare.

Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on Careington’s products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com. Frisco, TX, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Careington International Corporation announces the launch of an innovative teledentistry program through affiliate company DialCare, offering 24/7 access to licensed dentists nationwide* via phone or video consultation. Teledentistry combines the technology of DialCare's unique telemedicine platform with Careington's more than 40 years of expertise in the dental benefits industry.Since 1979, Careington has been a pioneer and industry leader in the dental benefits space, and today, owns and operates some of the largest national discount and PPO dental networks in the U.S. that provide significant savings on dental care. Careington is known in the market for the strength of its dental networks, as well as the stability and transparency of its fee schedules. Through their affiliated, nationally licensed TPA, Careington also provides its partners and clients with a suite of administrative services, including claims processing and billing administration of fully-insured and self-insured dental plans. With the launch of the DialCare Teledentistry program, Careington’s knowledge, aptitude and experience in the dental industry now extend to teledentistry.With DialCare Teledentistry, members can virtually consult with dentists who assist with oral health problems, assess oral sores, lesions, swelling or infections, advise on orthodontia needs, how to deal with broken, chipped, sensitive or misaligned teeth, gum swelling and bleeding, provide expert second opinions, treatment guidance and more.As a telemedicine leader, DialCare has been offering virtual care services through its Physician Access and Mental Wellness programs for years, and is now bringing the same safety, convenience and affordability to dentistry. DialCare Teledentistry offers diagnostic and preventative services that help reduce overall dental costs by detecting conditions early and recommending treatment that can help members avoid major dental work.“Careington continuously strives to provide improved access to care to as many people as possible, and we are excited to be able to extend this same mission to teledentistry through DialCare,” said CEO Barbara Fasola. "The COVID-19 crisis has intensified the need for teledentistry, and we are pleased to introduce the teledentistry program as a much-needed virtual solution for dental care during the pandemic and beyond."DialCare Teledentistry is available to organizations and individual consumers and can be offered independently or as a bundled solution. The teledentistry program is now included in the plan offerings on Careington.com.To sign up or learn more about DialCare Teledentistry, please visit Careington.com or call (800) 290-0523.*State availability may vary.About CareingtonCareington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on Careington’s products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com. Contact Information Careington International Corporation

