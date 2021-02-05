PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Chicagoland Championship Wrestling Joins Highspots Wresting Network


In a distribution deal with Koriander Publishing, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling joins the world's largest wrestling library with Highspots Wrestling Network.

Michigan City, IN, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a new venture to ring in the new year, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling is now providing content for the long esteemed and world renowned Highspots Wrestling Network, starting with their flagship program, Saturday Night Grapplemasters, the inaugural event taped in Michigan City on October 3rd, 2020.

Since it’s inception in 1995, Highspots has been delighting wrestling and MMA fans young and old with their large library of wrestling events, shoot interviews and documentaries from wrestling promotions from around the world. From WWE and WCW legends such as Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart to current wrestling starts such as AEW’s MJF, Colt Cabana and Christopher Daniels and WWE’s AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, Highspots boasts an amazing catalog of classic and current shows with many programs focused on the humble beginnings of your favorite wrestling heroes. Highspots also caters to wrestlers and promoters with a variety of gear and special packages to help future stars look their absolute best from bell to bell. Wrestling historians also appreciate the legendary Highspots store, which boasts an ever changing assortment of wrestling toys, action figures, books and for the true aficionados, classic trading cards, stickers and programs on VHS and DVD.

Chicagoland Championship Wrestling via a partnership with Koriander Publishing debuted on the Highspots Wrestling Network February 3rd, 2021. Wrestling fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Highspots Wrestling Network in order to enjoy CCW as well as a library of wrestling’s history at the budget friendly price of $9.99 monthly.

Hosted by Michael Allen and presented by John Bullard, the nearly three hour event features a who’s who of the Chicagoland region wrestling in the squared circle in an underground event that took place at the esteemed American Legion Post #451.

Wrestling fans who wish to watch the event and subscribe to the Highspots Wrestling Network can do so by visiting https://www.highspotswrestlingnetwork.com/categories/chicagoland-championship-wrestling/15865/media
