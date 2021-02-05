Bikers Against Trafficking Offer a Free Awareness Workshop on Human Trafficking

Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Clearwater, FL, February 05, 2021



Bikers Against Trafficking (BAT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending human trafficking. They specialize in forming strategic partnerships to help extricate those trafficked, provide counseling, build awareness, supply resources and provide housing for those who have survived being trafficked. Founded in 2016 by Rainey and Doc Nave, who both survived being sex trafficked, they’ve expanded BAT to an international organization with chapters in multiple states and countries.



“Learn what human trafficking is straight from those who have survived it and are now fighting it from the outside,” said Cristian Vargas, Executive Director of United for Human Rights. “Doc and Rainey are not only professionals in the field of anti-human trafficking, they’re passionate, dedicated and they know what human trafficking is firsthand.”



United for Human Rights Florida chapter has partnered with Bikers Against Trafficking to educate the community on the link between human trafficking, and human rights. Human trafficking violates at least 22 of the 30 rights from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the landmark document ratified in 1948 by the United Nations.



To attend the workshop register through the UHR Facebook page @HumanRightsFL. For more information contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 467-6960, or email Cristian@humanrights.com.



About United for Human Rights:

Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



