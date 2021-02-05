strEATS Kitchen Expands Into Edmonton and Delivers Despite Pandemic Challenges

Press Releases strEATS Restaurants Press Release

“Edmonton food fans can easily download our app and save on the best food money can buy,” said Michael Klassen, strEATS Regional Manager. “Our menu delivers amazing and our app is far better than Skip or Doordash.”



Calgary-based strEATS Kitchen stands by three simple rules: to provide every guest with a “blow your mind” experience; to always ensure they do everything they can to be environmentally friendly regardless of profits; and to give back however they can to the community and the less fortunate.



“strEATS is an exciting restaurant concept focused on quality, speed and flavour,” added Klassen. “This QSR concept caters to a younger customer and although we are categorized as a 'Fast-Casual' restaurant, strEATS is definitely more 'fresh-casual.'”



With online ordering and delivery a priority with consumers during COVID-19, strEATS customers are able to order and pay for their favourite strEATS food through their easy mobile ordering app, available on Google Play and at the App Store. Free Wi-Fi is an added perk to help manage customer’s mobile data usage.



strEATS Oliver Kitchen is at 11327 104 Ave Edmonton, AB. T5K2S1. https://g.page/streats-oliver-kitchen?we



About strEATS

Calgary-based strEATS is a fresh take on modern day comfort food. Pioneered by Joe Klassen of Joey’s Seafood Restaurants fame, strEATS is a contemporary street-themed atmosphere for trend setting diners with a menu that invigorates the senses. Tacos, Burritos, Bowls and Poutine provide the foundation for a multitude of flavours.



strEATS Oliver Kitchen is the 11th strEATS to open and the fifth in Alberta. Tuesday is $2.50 Fish Tuesdays. Thursday is Taco Thursdays - $4 Tacos.



For more information, please contact:

Mr. Michael Llewellyn, Director of Brand Development, strEATS Kitchen, michaell@streats.ca

Dave Holland

403-243-4584



https://streats.ca/



