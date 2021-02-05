iPOP Showcase Convention Moves July 2021 Event to Orlando, Florida

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

In a recent interview with iPOP! President Kirsten Poulin, she stated, “The last year has been an incredible challenge for our nation, especially our young people. We wanted to provide an outlet for young performers to receive expert training and meet with top industry professionals, in a safe environment. Although the event has been in Los Angeles the last few years, the current restrictive gathering orders, increased homeless population, and increase in crime in the city made it unsuitable for our needs. We believe Orlando will provide a safe, exciting, experience for the talent who attend and their families. We will continue to support youth in entertainment in every way we can.” Los Angeles, CA, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iPOP! has just announced the summer 2021 event has been moved from Los Angeles, CA, to Orlando Florida. The event will be held July 5 – 9, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. The last live event, held in December 2019, was in Los Angeles.The 5 day showcase convention promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals, and is approaching it’s 17th year.Over 500 performers will attend. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.Previous discoveries include Jacob Batalon, “Spiderman” series movies and “The Avengers: Endgame”, Garrett Hedlund “Triple Frontier” Madelaine Petsch, “Riverdale”, Anne Winters “13 Reasons Why” and “The Fosters” Lucas Till “MacGyver” Alexis Knapp “Pitch Perfect” Olivia Holt “Cloak and Dagger” and thousands more.In a recent interview with iPOP! President Kirsten Poulin, she stated, “The last year has been an incredible challenge for our nation, especially our young people. We wanted to provide an outlet for young performers to receive expert training and meet with top industry professionals, in a safe environment. Although the event has been in Los Angeles the last few years, the current restrictive gathering orders, increased homeless population, and increase in crime in the city made it unsuitable for our needs. We believe Orlando will provide a safe, exciting, experience for the talent who attend and their families. We will continue to support youth in entertainment in every way we can.” Contact Information iPOP! LA

