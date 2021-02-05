The Rock Savages Podcast Interview Blasko from Ripple Music, Ozzy Osbourne Band & The "Volume Forever" Podcast

Press Releases The Rock Savages Podcast Press Release

Akron, OH, February 05, 2021 --(

Blasko from The Volume Forever Podcast, Ripple Music & The Ozzy Osbourne solo band.



The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Rob “Blasko” Nicholson.



Blasko is a long time musician who has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, & Zakk Sabbath.



Blasko returns to talk with The Rock Savages Podcast about his brand new podcast “Volume Forever” and his latest gig as A&R for the California based record label Ripple Music. They discuss Blasko’s strategy that he wants to execute working with bands that care about the craft of rock n roll music. They also discuss his brand new weekly podcast “Volume Forever.” The podcast highlights the newest music in the realm of Stoner Rock and Doom Metal. Blasko is holding the torch of rock n roll and we all should help support the cause.



www.rocksavagepod.com



