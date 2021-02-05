PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Rock Savages Podcast

The Rock Savages Podcast Interview Blasko from Ripple Music, Ozzy Osbourne Band & The "Volume Forever" Podcast


Akron, OH, February 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Rock Savages Podcast presents:
Blasko from The Volume Forever Podcast, Ripple Music & The Ozzy Osbourne solo band.

The Rock Savages Podcast has just released a new interview with Rob “Blasko” Nicholson.

Blasko is a long time musician who has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, & Zakk Sabbath.

Blasko returns to talk with The Rock Savages Podcast about his brand new podcast “Volume Forever” and his latest gig as A&R for the California based record label Ripple Music. They discuss Blasko’s strategy that he wants to execute working with bands that care about the craft of rock n roll music. They also discuss his brand new weekly podcast “Volume Forever.” The podcast highlights the newest music in the realm of Stoner Rock and Doom Metal. Blasko is holding the torch of rock n roll and we all should help support the cause.

www.rocksavagepod.com

Subscribe to The Rock Savages Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts & Stitcher

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com

The Rock Savages Podcasts are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Rock Savages Podcasts in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact Information
The Rock Savages Podcast
Beau McGranahan
330-592-1555
Contact
www.rocksavagepod.com

