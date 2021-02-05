2020 - Big List of Muslim Authored Books

Press Releases Maryam Sullivan Press Release

During the pandemic, Muslim Authors pen tales that represent hope, faith and everything else in between.

In spite of COVID, Muslim authors were busy writing and publishing. Readers, educators, and parents of all faiths will find a variety of subjects covered by Muslim authors on the largest end of the year list that is meant to highlight books authored by Muslims. This year's list features books by over 30 Muslim authors. Some of the authors are self-published while others were traditionally published. The list provides Muslim readers and media alike an opportunity to peruse current publications and to see what Muslims in the West are writing and reading.



About the Author: Umm Juwayriyah (Maryam A.Sullivan) is a native of Springfield, Massachusetts and is a second generation American Muslim urban educator, business owner, and storyteller. She is the author of Tried & Tested, The Size of a Mustard Seed, Hind's Hands - A Story About Autism, and The Princess and the Good Deed. Umm Juwayriyah has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and was a recipient of the Lorraine Hansberry Award from Holyoke Community College and a Spirit Award from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. Her writing and short stories have been featured in a number of Muslim and non Muslim publications around the world. She is also the Editor-in-Chief for the New England Muslim Women's Association and the founder of the literary initiative #MuslimGirlsRead. Umm Juwayriyah holds a Bachelors degree with honors from Bay Path University and a Masters of Arts degree with honors from Regis University.



