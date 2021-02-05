3rd Black Muslim Authors Conference

Press Releases Maryam Sullivan Press Release

Long Island, NY, February 05, 2021 --(



Black Muslim Authors: "Black On Both Sides"



NbA Muslims along with Muslim Girls Read and Every Kinda Lady launched their 3rd convening of the Black Muslim Authors conference (#BMAcon) during Black History Month. Authors will connect with readers and each other to have vibrant discussions about the intersections and influence of race and faith on their work.



Throughout the month of February, BMAcon will host panel sessions and performances. The major online publication, About Islam, will host BMAcon on its Facebook page, which has over 380 thousand followers.



Some of the scheduled panelists will include Umm Zakiyah, Khalil Ismail, Imam Rashid Mahdi, Malika Shabazz, Tohib Adejuma, Umm Juwayriyah, Layla Abdullah-Poulos, Shariea Shoatz, Ameenah Muhammad-Diggins, Malikah Shabazz, and poet and organizer Nzima Hutchings.



Long Island, NY, February 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Author and Educator Layla Abdullah-Poulos of NbA Muslim, Author and Educator Umm Juwayriyah (Maryam A. Sullivan) of Muslim Girls Read, Inc., and Poet Nzima Hutchings bring Black Muslim Authors together.

Contact Information MGR Media

Maryam A. Sullivan

919-906-2556



ummjuwayriyah.blogspot.com



