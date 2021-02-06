Musician/Actor Turned Children’s Book Author Launches New Magical Series with 3 Free Audiobooks

Parents seeking ways to inspire children to step into their personal power and find their magic can now get help in the first three free audio-books in a 26-book series of stories-in-verse

The main item the author would like for children to walk away from these books with is empowerment since most of the characters' magical abilities are qualities that any and every child has the ability to develop.



The series is being illustrated by London-based artist Michalina Raj (www.instagram.com/micha.s_art) and each book features brilliant watercolor paintings that convey the stories in humorous, colorful detail.



The first three books in the series “Mimi The Mermaid,” “Jenny Joy” and “Ari Abracadabra” have free audiobook versions already available on YouTube and are scheduled to be released in the spring and summer of 2021 in Kindle, paperback and Audible formats.



Readers can reserve their copies on Amazon or via the author's website as of February 4, 2021.



For further information visit: http://www.tolen.media or http://themagicisrealseries.com.



About the Author:

Christopher Conrad Tolen is a man of many talents. Born and raised in the South Carolina, Christopher started a career in entertainment in his teens. He moved to Chicago in 1997 to expand his horizons and explored music and film for 22 years before moving to Orlando where he now resides with his fiancee, Michelle.



