Invitation February 16th Boston - Online 2021 Outlook Family Office & Institutional Investor

The agenda is here - https://ivyfon.com/feb16forum/agenda.html.



You can register to view online via (free) Zoom here - https://ivyfon.com/feb16forum/registration.html.



Speakers include Michael Mescher of Gammon Capital, Joan Fallon of Curemark, Alan Snyder of Shinnecock Partners, Anthony Emtman of Ikigai Asset Management, and Alo Ghosh of AI Labs. More speakers are added after my signature.



About IvyFON:



https://ivyfon.com/feb16forum/agenda.html



