New Yorker Electronics Distributing New Adam Tech High-Speed USB4 Connector

The USB4 can simultaneously transfer both audio and video over the Same Connection at speeds up to 40Gbps.

Northvale, NJ, February 06, 2021 --(



Adam Tech's high-speed USB4 connector features the ability to simultaneously transfer both audio and video over the same connection. While it can reach speeds up to 40Gbps, it is also backward compatible with the speeds of USB 3.2 and 2.0 Type-C®. The USB4 Connector supplies two-lane operation with existing USB Type-C cables and has multiple data and display protocols available.



The RoHS-compliant high-speed connector is rated at 20V, 7A and has an operating temperature range of -20 C to +105 C. Its high-temperature thermoplastic insulator is rated to UL 94V-0. Copper alloy contacts supply 40-mOhm initial contact resistance and it has an overall insulation resistance of 100-mOhm minimum @ 100VDC. Its shell is nickel-plated stainless steel with right-angle mount orientation.



Features & Benefits:

· Speeds up to 40 Gbps

· Backward compatibility with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 Type-C

· USB Type-C receptacle: reversible

· High-temperature thermoplastic insulator, UL 94V-0

· Right-angle mount orientation

· Operating temperature: -20°C to +105°C

· Tape and reel packaging

· RoHS compliant



Applications

· Device power charging

· Device data transfer

· Device video and audio transmission

· Multi-media systems

· Computers and peripherals

· Consumer electronics



Adam Tech manufactures world-class connectors and cable assemblies, waterproof solutions, and advanced automotive solutions and all are tested for electric capabilities and pressures. As a franchise distributor for Adam Tech Interconnects, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full lines of supply pins, connectors, plugs and assemblies.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



