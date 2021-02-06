Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Cheesy Dog Treats on Amazon

Press Releases Marcoot Jersey Creamery Press Release

Marcoot Jersey Creamery is officially announcing the launch of their brand-new line of dog treats on Amazon, Dog-O’s. The seventh-generation, woman-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville produces these treats from high-quality, all-natural ingredients – 100% dried wheels of their own cheese.

Greenville, IL, February 06, 2021 --(



Dog-O’s products include Cheesy Chompers™, available in four options on Amazon:



- 16-ounce pack for small dogs

- 16-ounce pack for medium and large dogs

- 2.5-ounce pack for small dogs

- 3-ounce pack for medium and large dogs



The creation of Dog-O’s now expands Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s customer base from dairy lovers to pet owners. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local farmers like Amy and Beth Marcoot, along with their business partner Audie Wall, have been crafting innovative ideas to help keep their doors open. Their first major adjustment was offering their cheese, beef, salmon, ice cream, and frozen whey (Extreme Ice) through curbside pickup.



Dog-O’s Cheesy Chompers™ can also be found online at www.dogostreats.com.



About Marcoot Jersey Creamery



Marcoot is a seventh-generation, woman-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The Marcoots are passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, clover honey, Dog-O’s, and more.



Amy Marcoot

(618) 664-1110



marcootjerseycreamery.com



