Artist Kameron Releases Brand New Single “Time Limits” on Feb 12

Singer singer-songwriter Kameron shared his new single “Time Limits” his first musical release of 2021 via Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and many more music streaming services.

houston, TX, February 12, 2021 --(



Today singer singer-songwriter Kameron shared his new single “Time Limits” his first musical release of 2021 via Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and many more music streaming services.



Speaking about the new single Kameron commented, “Time Limits is a song about being able to spend time with the one you love without putting a time limit on it.” He continued, “Oftentimes we are so busy that we end up scheduling in time to spend with the ones we love and the year 2020 has shown us that the next day isn't promised, so we have to cherish every moment we have.”



“Time Limits” is a pleasing teaser for the new album to come in Aug 2021 and follows the artist's recent single, “Every Part Of You,” a heartfelt tribute to all women around the world.



The US-based artist is set to play a handful of live shows starting in February 2021. A list of tour dates is below and more information can be found at www.Kameronmusic.com



About Kameron

Born in Houston Texas Kameron grew up surrounded by his father’s musical instruments, on which he could begin to experiment and learn. Kameron has performed and recorded widely since 10 yrs old and initially gained a strong fan following by performing at local clubs and events throughout Texas. Combined with superb keyboard and multi instrumental skills he quickly formed a live band when he was 15 yrs old that continues to perform today. With Kameron’s high energy, mind blowing performance style all shows are fun and memorable for all who attend.



Independently released, “Time Limits” underscores his songwriting and producing prowess and ability to create powerful R&B music. Complete with smooth harmonies, Lush Strings, and Kameron's smooth sensual vocals, the self-produced song is a clever poise of raw out bursting and tasteful relevance crafted by a talented young artist intelligent way beyond his years.



Follow Kameron:

@kameronmusic



Upcoming Show Dates:

February 13, 2021 - La Porte, TX - Blondie’s - Free Admission

February 18, 2021 - Spring, TX - The Butler House - Free Admission

February 20, 2021 - Angleton, TX - Mulligans Golf Center - Free Admission

February 26, 2021 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Ice House - Free Admission

February 27, 2021 - Kingwood, TX - Megaton Brewery - Free Admission

March 12, 2021 - Friendswood, TX - The Gold Club - Free Admission

March 26, 2021 - Houston, TX - Hearthstone Country Club - Free Admission



Kameron Music

713-955-8839



http://kameronmusic.com



